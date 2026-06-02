‘Journalists play vital role in safeguarding democracy’

NT Reporter

Ponda

Journalists play a crucial role in safeguarding democracy by reporting facts accurately, exposing corruption, countering misinformation, and making complex issues accessible and understandable to

the general public, Goa Union of Journalists president Rajtilak Naik said on the occasion of the 49th anniversary celebration of the Ponda Taluka Journalists’ Association.

Addressing the gathering at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda, Naik said that in an age of rapidly spreading rumours and misleading information, journalists have an even greater responsibility to verify facts and uphold the truth.

Encouraging students present at the programme, he said success is achieved through dedication, discipline and social awareness.

He urged young achievers to combine academic excellence with strong values and commitment to society.

The celebration was held in a festive atmosphere, marking the association’s entry into its golden jubilee year. The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by dignitaries. A new logo of the association was also unveiled on the occasion.

A highlight of the event was the felicitation of meritorious students from schools across Ponda taluka who secured first rank in this year’s SSC examination.

Senior journalists Mohan Verekar and Gurudas Prabhu were also honoured for their contribution to journalism.

Namdev Naik introduced the awardees and read out the citations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Verekar encouraged students to develop social consciousness and uphold ethical values alongside their educational goals.

Adding a cultural touch

to the programme, students of Sant Samaj Kirtan Vidyalaya presented a welcome song, which received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The programme was compered by Geetesh Verekar, while Ramanand Tari proposed the vote of thanks. The function concluded with the National Anthem.