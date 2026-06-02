7 including two teenagers, rescued from drowning

NT Reporter

Panaji

Seven persons, including two

teenagers, were rescued from drowning off Goa’s beaches over the weekend.

“Two male tourists, aged 23 and 25 years from Karnataka were rescued from drowning off Anjuna beach after drifting into deeper

waters while swimming,” Drishti Marine said.

A 22-year-old man from Karnataka was rescued from drowning off Calangute beach when he panicked after being pulled into a rip tide while swimming.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15 years, from Taleigao were rescued after they panicked while swimming off Miramar beach despite repeated warnings from Drishti Marine lifesavers. Two lifesavers carried out the rescue using rescue tubes, while another lifesaver coordinated further assistance after the boys complained of discomfort. Both were handed over to the care of the arriving 108 ambulance personnel.

At Bogmalo beach, a 20-year-old female tourist from Russia was administered first aid after sustaining injuries in a collision with another swimmer, an Indian tourist, who was pushed ashore by strong waves. Drishti Marine lifesavers rendered medical assistance at the scene before police were informed.

A 28-year-old local man from Margao was rescued from drowning after drifting into deeper waters while swimming with a group off Colva beach. Another 23-year-old male tourist from Uttar Pradesh was rescued after his kayak overturned nearly 400 metres offshore at Palolem beach.