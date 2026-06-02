Fishing boat owner found dead in Zuari after sea trip

NT Reporter

Vasco

The body of fishing boat owner Manjunath Harikant, a resident of Khariawada in Vasco, was recovered from the Zuari River near Agassaim, with the circumstances surrounding his death prompting suspicions of foul play and an intensive police investigation.

Sources said Manjunath had gone to sea on a fishing trip along with a group of workers employed on his fishing boat. However, when the boat returned to the Khariawada fishing jetty two days later, he was missing. The workers allegedly disembarked, collected their belongings and left the area without informing anyone about his whereabouts.

The matter came to light after fishermen noticed Manjunath’s boat anchored near the jetty with fish still on board, while the fishing nets were missing. As attempts to contact him over the phone failed, locals grew suspicious and began making inquiries.

Around the same time, Agassaim police received information about a body floating in the Zuari River. The body was later identified as that of Manjunath.

The circumstances have raised suspicion among local fishermen and boat owners, who suspect Manjunath may have been murdered and his body dumped into the river. The workers who had accompanied him on the trip are suspected to have been involved following an alleged dispute at sea.

Jose Philip D’Souza, president, All Goa Fishing Boat Owners’ Association, described Manjunath as a calm and friendly person who maintained good relations with everyone and treated his workers well.