Plastic waste left behind after fair triggers anger in Margao

NT Reporter

Margao

The piling up of plastic

waste generated by stall operators at the fair organised by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) on the occasion of the feast of the Holy Spirit Church has drawn criticism from nearby residents and visitors to the commercial town.

Residents said the

municipality has failed to clear the site promptly after the fair.

The municipality had allotted hundreds of stalls for the annual fair, which is permitted to operate for seven days during the feast. Despite the official time limit, several stalls continued business even days after the fair had officially ended, causing noise and inconvenience to people living in the vicinity.

Citizens have also raised concern over the uncollected plastic waste scattered around the stall area. They warned that if it rains, the loose plastic waste could be washed into the adjacent nullah and eventually flow into the Sal river, posing environmental and public health risks.

“These wastes are an eyesore and a hazard,” said a nearby resident.

“We expected the municipality to clear the site immediately after the fair, but nobody has come to remove this mess,” Sunanda Naik said. She added that the MMC must give priority to clearing the waste from the area at the earliest.