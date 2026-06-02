Residents raise alarmover plastic wasteburning in Chicalim

NT Reporter

Vasco

Residents of Adarshnagar in Chicalim have raised serious concerns over the alleged open burning of plastic waste in

the locality, highlighting the health and environmental hazards posed by the practice.

The issue came to light after a local resident allegedly confronted workers of the Mormugao Municipal Council over the incident. Residents said

this was not an isolated case and claimed similar incidents had occurred in the past as well.

Locals alleged that despite repeated objections and complaints, the practice has continued, prompting renewed calls for immediate intervention by the authorities.

Open burning of plastic waste is prohibited under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, which require authorities to ensure that plastic waste is not burnt

in the open, as it releases toxic fumes harmful to both public health and the environment.

Residents have demanded strict action against those responsible and urged the concerned authorities to put effective measures in place to prevent such incidents from recurring in residential areas. They also called for proper waste management practices to safeguard the health of residents and protect the environment.