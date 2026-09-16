Delhi tiatr festival, academic centre proposed to pursue global recognition

NT Reporter

Margao

The inclusion of tiatr as the 56th element in India’s National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage must now be used as a springboard to take it to the global cultural stage, Sangeet Natak Akademi deputy secretary (drama) Suman Kumar said.

Kumar called upon the Tiatr Academy of Goa (TAG) and the Goa government to intensify efforts to protect the traditional character of tiatr while taking it to academic and cultural institutions across India and to countries where Goans continue to practise the art form.

He was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of the TAG at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in New Delhi on September 10. The delegation was led by TAG president Anthony Barbosa and included TAG vice-president Marcos Gonsalves and officer on special duty to Art and Culture Minister Ramesh Tawadkar, Rajendra Borkar.

Dr Carlos Fernandes, Fr Doel Dias, Fr Luis Gomes, Jesus Antao, Apolon Rebello, Antonet De Souza, Simon Rebello, Agnelo Rodrigues, Arnaldo Costa and Norman Cardozo were also part of

the delegation.

The delegation visited the Sangeet Natak Akademi to thank the institution for its support and discuss the future course of action towards securing UNESCO recognition for tiatr following

its inclusion in the national inventory.

Kumar said recognition of indigenous cultural heritage gives communities a sense of identity, dignity and value. He described the efforts of TAG and Goan tiatrists to protect and preserve the art form as “remarkable”.

He suggested that TAG approach countries where tiatrs are staged by Goan communities and seek recognition for the art form from there. Such international backing, he said, could strengthen the case for UNESCO recognition by demonstrating tiatrs’ presence as a living cultural tradition

beyond Goa.

Kumar also stressed the need to take tiatr into academic circles across the country. He suggested that TAG and the Goa government explore establishing a tiatr-related academic centre or institutional presence in Delhi, enabling students, theatre practitioners, researchers and cultural experts from across India to study the art form.

He proposed scholarships for students interested in researching tiatr, along with collaboration with institutions dealing with anthropology, theatre and intangible

cultural heritage.

Kumar further suggested that an annual tiatr festival be organised in Delhi, allowing audiences and theatre experts from across the country to experience the art form first-hand. He also proposed comparative studies between tiatr and other Indian

theatre traditions and suggested that teams from the National School of Drama visit Goa to

study tiatr in its traditional environment.

Barbosa said TAG was open to suggestions that would help take tiatr to a wider audience, particularly in academic and cultural circles.