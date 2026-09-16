WRD engineers tasked with 200 rainwater projects

NT Reporter

Margao

Moving to address groundwater depletion, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has launched a state-wide campaign targeting the completion of 200 rainwater harvesting projects across the state, with every department engineer required to adopt two projects within their jurisdiction and execute them within a year.

The scheme will focus on high-potential catchments, particularly industrial estates and educational institutions. By partnering with factories and colleges, the department aims to use large rooftop areas for rainwater collection and groundwater recharge.

“Engineers can no longer sit back and wait for applications,” said WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar. “They need to be

proactive, step into the field, and ensure that their two adopted projects are fully operational

within the year.”

Though the rainwater harvesting scheme was introduced several years ago, it received a poor public response. Shirodkar said a widespread lack of awareness among citizens and institutional heads was the primary roadblock.

The state is also reinforcing existing town planning regulations, which make rooftop rainwater harvesting systems mandatory for new residential complexes, commercial hubs and government buildings.

A senior department source said Goa’s dependence on groundwater would increase over the years given the uncertainty of the monsoon and that the approach was aimed at addressing the awareness gap and increasing

rainwater harvesting.

The source stated that the rainwater harvesting policy provides financial assistance to individuals and institutions to implement harvesting systems.

The source also stated that the government covers up to 50 per cent of the total cost incurred for installing a system, with

a cap of up to Rs 1 lakh for individual houses. Residential complexes, cooperative societies, apartments, private schools, colleges, commercial complexes, industrial units and hospitality businesses can receive up

to Rs 5 lakh.

The source further stated that registered farmers’ groups, NGOs and youth clubs can receive up to 80 per cent of the cost incurred, capped at Rs 5 lakh, for community-driven programmes such as reviving lakes or building traditional kutcha bunds. Groundwater recharge through borewells or open wells is eligible for up to 50 per cent of the cost, capped at Rs 1 lakh.