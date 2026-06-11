Dormant govt email accs to be deactivated

NT Reporter

Panaji

With 554 official email accounts of government departments and agencies

in the state found to be inactive, the Department of Information Technology has launched a drive to identify and deactivate dormant accounts to reduce recurring costs.

In a circular, the department directed all government departments and bodies to review email accounts that have remained unused for more than a year and submit details within

15 days.

A list attached to the circular identified 554 government email accounts that have remained inactive for periods ranging from 90 days to over 525 days.

The move follows the migration to a commercial subscription-based email platform managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), under which each official email account now costs around Rs 2,400 annually.

The department has warned that inactive accounts may be recommended for deletion if no response is received within the stipulated period.

Under the Union government’s email policy, accounts with no login activity for more than 30 days are automatically suspended, deactivated after 90 days and permanently deleted, along with all associated data, after 180 days. Restoring a deleted account is not possible, and a fresh NIC email account must be created, subject to the availability of the user ID.