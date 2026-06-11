Teen drowns in Vasco well, body found after 4-hr search

NT Reporter

Vasco

A 19-year-old youth from Karnataka Amrit Pundalik Parmar drowned while swimming with a group of friends in a large well at Birla, Zuarinagar, on Wednesday afternoon. The body was recovered by Drishti lifeguards after an extensive search operation that lasted several hours.

Amrit had come to stay with his relatives in Zari, Zuarinagar, some time ago and frequently visited the area. He had become friends with several local youths and had gone swimming with them on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm when Parmar and about 15 to 16 friends went to a large well located a short distance from the Birla fuel station in Zuarinagar. Owing to

the heavy rains over the past

few days, the well was filled to the brim.

Parmar and several others were swimming while holding on to a rope fixed inside the well. A few minutes later, after the youths came out of the water, they realised that Parmar was missing. They searched for him but were unable to trace him. His clothes were found lying outside the well, leading them to suspect that he had drowned.

The youths immediately alerted nearby residents and the police. Personnel from the Vasco Fire and Emergency Services, Verna Police and Mormugao Mamlatdar Praveenjay Pandit reached the spot and launched a search operation.

Firefighters entered the well in an attempt to locate Parmar but were unable to find him because of mud and debris at the bottom. The Vasco Fire Service subsequently sought assistance from the Panaji Fire Service headquarters and requested a Victim Search Camera.

Using the camera, firefighters located the body trapped

in mud and debris at the bottom of the well. After identifying its location, assistance from Drishti lifeguards was sought

for retrieval.

Using oxygen equipment, Drishti lifeguards entered the well and recovered the body at around 6 pm.

Verna Police conducted the inquest and sent the body to the mortuary at Hospicio Hospital, Margao. Further investigation is underway.