Drive, not age, defines youth, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin

NT Reporter

Panaji

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said there is no need to categorise young people into generational labels like Gen Z or Gen Alpha, asserting that anyone driven to bring about a change through hard work and perseverance should be considered young.

Speaking at the ‘Yuva Samvad’ event organised by BJP in Panaji, Nabin said youth should not be defined strictly by age.

He said that individuals remain young as long as they retain the drive to struggle, progress and bring about a positive change in their life, state and country – whether they are 15 or 45 years old. The remarks come amid growing youth-led protests across the country and increased youth outreach initiatives by the Opposition Congress.

Nabin said BJP continues to interact with young people through its youth wing to encourage direct dialogue.

Addressing over 300 youths from different sectors, Nabin urged them to become job creators rather than jobseekers while highlighting that safety and security were some of the biggest strengths of Goa.

Nabin who was on a two-day state visit, on Tuesday addressed BJP state executive meeting apart from chairing a meeting of Goa BJP Members of Parliaments, ministers and MLAs. Nabin also chaired a core committee meet to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, booth-level activities and party outreach plans for the months ahead.

“We had invited youths from various sectors such as start-ups, AI, robotics, art, culture, sports etc. More than 300 youths were present for the closed-door interactive session. The BJP national president has assured that he would apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Goa’s start-up ecosystem and to hold ‘chai pe charcha’ with youths on the matter,” said president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Tushar Kelkar.

Kelkar said the participants were encouraged by the discussion and appreciated the efforts of the state government. “The national president encouraged the youth to take advantage of various schemes and initiatives of the central and state governments,” Kelkar said.