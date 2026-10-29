Cabinet clears bio gas policy to boost clean energy in Goa

NT Reporter

Porvorim

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that the state cabinet has approved Compressed Biogas (CBG) Policy, aimed at promoting large-scale establishment of compressed biogas plants across the state and converting waste into clean energy.

Briefing the media on cabinet decisions at Mantralaya in Porvorim, Sawant said the policy seeks to address structural challenges associated with feedstock supply chains, plant establishment and operations, supporting infrastructure and the existing ecosystem for compressed biogas production.

The policy aims to make compressed biogas an integral part of Goa’s clean energy transition, circular economy framework and waste management strategy. It will promote the utilisation of various forms of waste, including agricultural waste, as feedstock for biogas production.

The initiative is intended to encourage the development of CBG plants across the state by addressing issues related to the availability and supply of raw materials, infrastructure readiness and operational requirements.

By facilitating the conversion of waste and agricultural residues into energy, the policy seeks to support sustainable waste management while contributing to Goa’s clean energy goals.

The approval marks a step towards developing compressed biogas as an alternative energy source and strengthening the link between waste management, resource recovery and renewable energy generation in the state.

Compressed Biogas is a purified, renewable form of biogas, similar in quality to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), produced by breaking down organic waste and compressing the clean methane to high pressures. It is usually sourced from agricultural residue, cattle dung, food waste, municipal solid waste and sewage treatment sludge.