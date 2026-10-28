EC orders Goa to transfer officials ahead of elections

PTI

New Delhi

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday directed Goa and four other states heading to the Assembly polls in 2027 to transfer certain categories of officers connected directly with election work.

The four other states issued direction by the EC are Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In a communication to the five states, the EC said officers posted in their home districts, those who have completed three years in a district in the last four years, or will do so by May 31, 2027, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, must be posted out.

District officers such as District Election Officers (DEOs), Returning Officers (ROs), Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Tehsildars and Block Development Officers (BDOs); Divisional and Municipal Commissioners are covered under the order.

Police officers from Sub-Inspector up to Range Additional Directors General (ADGs) and Inspectors General (IGs), and excise and transport department officers of Sub-Inspector rank and above are also covered. Officers posted at state headquarters are exempted and so is non-election staff such as doctors, engineers and teachers.

While recently ordering Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states, including the five heading to Assembly polls in 2027, the EC had said that polls in these five states could be held “early next year”.

It is usual for the poll body to order transfers ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to ensure fair play.

While the term of 493-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on May 22, 2027, the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies end on different dates in March 2027.

Provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, allow the EC to hold polls “earlier than six months before the term expires”.