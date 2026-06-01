FC Goa annex GFA U-16 Division I League title

Mapusa: FC Goa were crowned champions of the GFA U-16 Division I League after a 3-0 victory over South Goa United CSC at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Sunday.

FC Goa controlled proceedings from the outset, dominating possession in midfield and repeatedly threatening the rival defence. Their pressure finally paid off in the 22nd minute when Ashlan Simoes delivered a floated cross from the right flank, which Shlok Govekar finished first-time to hand his side the lead heading into the break.

The champions continued to dictate terms in the second half and doubled their advantage in the 59th minute. Crossley Dias threaded a pass into the path of Bryson Dias, who produced a stunning 35-yard strike that left the South Goa goalkeeper with no chance.

FC Goa sealed the contest nine minutes later through substitute Aryan Lingudkar. The midfielder made an instant impact, finding the net with his first touch after latching onto a delivery from the corner to complete a dominant 3-0 triumph.