India storm into semifinal

Pyari, Lynda and Malavika strike in their 3-0 win over Bangladesh, top Group B

Fatorda: India signed off the group stage in dominant fashion with a convincing 3-0 win over Bangladesh to top Group B in the SAFF Women’s Championship and book a semifinal clash against Bhutan.

The Blue Tigresses controlled most of the contest and finally broke the deadlock in the 36th minute through Pyari Xaxa. After threatening on multiple occasions earlier in the half, the experienced forward opened up her body and curled a composed finish into the far corner for her 20th international goal.

Bangladesh showed flashes in attack, particularly through Nahar and Ritu Porna, but struggled to trouble India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu despite enjoying a few promising moments down the flanks.

India nearly doubled their advantage early in the second half when Pyari arrived at the far post following a dangerous cross, but the chance went begging. The hosts, however, continued to dominate possession and create openings.

Substitute Lynda Kom made an instant impact after coming on, doubling India’s lead from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Malavika was brought down inside the box by Surma Jannat. India sealed the result deep into stoppage time when Malavika capped off a fine move with a composed finish. The forward controlled a lofted delivery brilliantly before slotting home to complete a 3-0 victory.