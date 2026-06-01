Goa crowned 3rd National Women Masters Athletics champions

They finish with 74 medals as Betty, Devi and Maria lead golden run

Bambolim: Goa emerged team champions at the 3rd National Women Masters Athletics Championship 2026 after amassing 74 medals at the Athletics Stadium, Cujira, Santa Cruz, on Sunday.

The hosts finished with 29 gold, 25 silver and 20 bronze medals to comfortably outpace Maharashtra, who claimed 53 medals, while Tamil Nadu placed third with 66.

Goa’s charge was led by Betty D’Silva, Devi Gaonkar, Melida Pereira and Maria Imelda de Sousa, who each won gold in all three individual events they entered.

Betty D’Silva swept the 60+ discus throw, triple jump and high jump events, while Devi Gaonkar dominated the 50+ throws section by winning discus throw, javelin throw and shot put. Melida Pereira topped the 75+ 100m, 200m and 400m races. Ninety-one-year-old Maria Imelda de Sousa, the oldest athlete in the competition, excelled in the 90+ category with victories in shot put, 100m and javelin throw.

Former footballer Ritinha Pereira added two gold medals in high jump and triple jump besides securing silver in long jump.

Goa also excelled in relay events, with the 45+ quartet winning gold in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. The 40+ team earned silver in the same events.

Betty D’Silva, Devi Gaonkar and Maria Imelda de Sousa were declared individual champions in their respective age groups.

Nearly 600 athletes from across the country competed in the championship across categories ranging from 30+ to 90+.

Goa had set the tone on the opening day after collecting 20 gold medals, with Melida Pereira, Ritinha Pereira and Devi Gaonkar registering double-gold performances, while Perpetua Jacques struck gold in the 80+ 100m event.