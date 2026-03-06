FDA conducts drive in Bardez, 8 food businesses directed to suspend ops

NT Reporter

Pernem

Surveillance drives were carried out by the FDA team across Bardez taluka, covering Mapusa, Anjuna, Assagao, Arpora and Calangute. Various categories of food businesses, including restaurants, food vending establishments, sweet marts and street food vendors, were inspected.

A total of 20 food businesses were inspected, of which eight units were directed to suspend operations until compliance due to non-renewal of licences and unhygienic conditions.

Around 300 kilograms of bananas, valued at

Rs 21,000, were destroyed at the Mapusa Sub Yard after officials detected suspected artificial ripening using non-permitted chemicals. Samples of the bananas were drawn and a case will be booked against the wholesaler if the samples are found non-compliant, an officer said. One hawker retailer was compounded with a penalty of Rs 2,000 for running a food business without a valid FSSAI registration certificate. The surveillance drive will continue in other areas. “We appeal to all food business operators to ensure compliance with the stipulated norms, failing which their licences shall be suspended,” designated North Goa official Richard Noronha said.

The surveillance team comprised Richard Noronha, Lenin De Sa, Amit Mandrekar, Darlane Diukar and Nousin Mulla, food safety officers, along with staff members Sainath Chari and Babaji Konkankar, working under the guidance of director Shweta Dessai.