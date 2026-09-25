FIR filed over fake advt on GSSC recruitment 

Panaji : The Goa cybercrime police have registered an FIR in connection with a fake advertisement on social media pertaining to the Goa Staff Selection Commission (GSSC) recruitment for 215 vacancies.

According to the police, the fake advertisement pertains to ‘GSSC Group C Recruitment 2026 – 215 Vacancies’ and was circulated through a Facebook account/page named ‘Employment News – Rozgar Samachar’. The advertisement falsely portrays itself as an official recruitment advertisement issued by the GSSC.

The police urged jobseekers to verify all recruitment-related information only through the official website and authorised communication channels of the commission.

The circulation of such unauthorised advertisements has the potential to mislead job aspirants, create confusion among candidates and members of the public and facilitate cheating or fraudulent activities by inducing persons to provide personal information or make payments, the police said.

Efforts are being made to identify the persons responsible for creating and circulating the unauthorised advertisement and to ascertain the full circumstances of the offence, the police said.

The general public, particularly job aspirants, have been advised not to trust or act upon the said recruitment advertisement merely because it is circulated on social media.