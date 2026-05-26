First GIS laboratory to boost Goa’s social science tech

Padmavati Prabhu

Panaji

In a first-of its-kind initiative, the Goa State Council of Educational Research and Training (GSCERT) has initiated the process to establish a state-of-the-art social science laboratory powered by Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, aimed at transforming the teaching and learning of social sciences in Goa.

The facility will provide students, teachers and researchers with hands-on exposure to modern geospatial technologies, digital mapping, data visualisation and interactive learning tools. The initiative aligns with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises multidisciplinary learning, critical thinking, skill development and integration of technology

in education.

Director of GSCERT Meghana Shetgaonkar said that the innovative laboratory is being developed to promote experiential, activity-based and technology-enabled learning in subjects such as geography, history, economics, political science and environmental studies.

State co-ordinator for the social sciences laboratory at GSCERT Chandrakant Shinde said that with applied geography, applied history, GIS and remote sensing expected to become an important component of NEP 2020 curriculum at the higher secondary school level (Classes XI and XII), the need for trained teachers and practical learning infrastructure has become increasingly important.

At present, most of the schools do not have specialised laboratories for GIS and geospatial studies.

“In this context, the proposed social science laboratory at GSCERT will function as a central training and resource centre for teachers across Goa. Teachers will receive practical hands-on training in GIS, remote sensing and digital mapping techniques and will subsequently be able to implement similar learning activities at the school level using existing computer laboratory infrastructure,” he said, adding that when students come on field visits to the laboratory, they will also be able to access these facilities.

The proposed social science laboratory will include GIS-enabled workstations, smart ICT infrastructure, thematic maps, digital learning resources, interactive displays and modern research facilities. The laboratory is expected to serve as a pioneering centre for spatial learning and educational innovation in the state.

The lab will also support teacher training, curriculum enrichment, educational research and project-based learning across Goa.

The project is being implemented with technical support from Info Tech Corporation of Goa Limited (ITG), which has prepared the concept plan and detailed technical estimate for the facility.

“Once operational, the social science laboratory is expected to become one of the first such advanced educational facilities in the state, creating new opportunities for students and educators to understand social and environmental issues through modern geospatial technologies,” Shinde said.