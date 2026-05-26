Goa unlikely to proceed with dog breed ban

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji

The Goa government is unlikely to proceed with its proposal to ban five dog breeds in the state after receiving objections from citizens and animal welfare groups.

Instead, it is considering implementing the recent Supreme Court guidelines that allow euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably aggressive dogs under strict conditions and expert supervision.

The government had in February proposed declaring five breeds – Pitbull, Rottweiler, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso and Dogo Argentino – as “ferocious”, with a proposal to ban their breeding and

domestication in Goa.

A senior official from the department said the government had issued a public notice inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed notification. “Because of the objections received from people and NGOs, the matter is still pending and we may not go ahead with the same,” the official said.

At the same time, the official said the government may follow the Supreme Court guidelines in cases involving rabid dogs, incurably ill dogs or dogs found to be aggressive and posing a threat to human life.

“For the safety of human lives, the government will go ahead with the Supreme Court order regarding euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably aggressive dogs under strict expert supervision,” the

official said.

The official said the process would be carried out humanely and only after examination by a duly constituted committee of government veterinary doctors, animal welfare representatives and local authorities.

“No dog can be declared aggressive without examination and recommendation by the committee. Every case would be examined carefully before any decision is taken,” the official said.

Speaking on the issue, PAWS honorary secretary Shweta Sardesai said the legal provision for euthanasia in such cases already exists and is not new. “There are strict procedures that must be followed before any decision is taken. A dog has to be monitored, examined and assessed before any recommendation is made,” she said.

She said factors such as trauma, triggers and behavioural history must be studied before deciding whether euthanasia is necessary. “Just because there is a Supreme Court ruling, dogs cannot be euthanised randomly,” she said.

Under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, euthanasia is permitted only in cases involving rabid dogs, incurably ill dogs or dogs that are highly aggressive and pose a continuing danger to human life and public safety. The rules do not permit blanket or mass killing of stray dogs, and require each case to be assessed individually by qualified veterinary experts.