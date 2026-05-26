Will contest 2027 polls on RGP ticket: Viresh

NT Reporter

Panaji

Amid ongoing political developments within the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) following the resignation of its president Manoj Parab, St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar on Monday asserted that he continues to stand firmly with the party and described Parab as a respected leader “who remains in our hearts”.

Dismissing rumours that he would be joining the Congress party, Borkar said that he, along with other members of RGP, will take forward the party organisation and contest the 2027 state legislative assembly elections on the party ticket.

Addressing a press conference at the Goa legislative assembly complex shortly after returning to the state, the St Andre MLA said he would provide a detailed clarification on the recent developments only after holding discussions with party office bearers and members in accordance with the party constitution.

Borkar said that the ongoing situation within the party was an internal democratic matter that should be resolved through proper constitutional procedures. He dismissed speculation about any attempt to take over the party, emphasising that all decisions would be taken collectively within the party framework.

“I have always followed the path of truth and have discharged my legislative duties responsibly. I arrived in Goa yesterday and will visit the party office to provide a proper clarification in accordance with the party constitution,” Borkar told reporters.

The MLA further said that he would answer all questions pertaining to party issues after interacting with the office bearers and understanding their concerns, adding that internal discussions were necessary before making any public statement on the issue.

“This is an internal democratic matter of our party, and no one can take over the party. I will answer their questions and later address the media with a detailed response,” he said.

Borkar said that as an elected representative and a legislator, he has made every effort to raise issues pertaining to St Andre and Goa on the floor of the House and has never failed to carry out his

duties as an MLA.

These developments come at a crucial time for the RGP, which has been facing uncertainty after Parab’s resignation triggered discussions over the party’s future leadership and organisational direction ahead of the upcoming political challenges

in the state.

Concluding his address, the RGP MLA said that he will write a letter to the Speaker demanding a longer monsoon session of the assembly.