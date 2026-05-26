Goa gets Rs 1,880 cr for NH-66 four-laning project in South Goa

NT Reporter

Panaji

The central government has sanctioned Rs 1,880.11 crore for four-laning of the Cuncolim to Bendordem stretch of the National Highway-66, including construction of the Cuncolim and Balli bypasses, marking a major boost to Goa’s infrastructure development.

Announcing the approval, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the project.

According to the Chief Minister, the ambitious highway expansion project is expected to significantly decongest traffic in South Goa towns, improve connectivity and facilitate faster and safer travel for commuters. The project will also support economic growth and infrastructure development in the region.

Key features of the approved project include a 5.78-kilometre six-lane elevated corridor, bypasses for the busy Cuncolim and Balli towns, a major six-lane railway overbridge and upgraded service roads and junctions. The project also focuses on enhancing pedestrian safety measures along the route.

The Chief Minister said that the approval reflects the Centre’s continued commitment towards Goa’s development and highlighted the role of the “double-engine government” in accelerating infrastructure projects across

the state.

Four-laning of the NH-66 section is expected to ease daily commuting challenges and improve overall transport efficiency in South Goa once completed.