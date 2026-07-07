Five dogs killed, Arambol local seek leopard’s capture

NT Reporter

Pernem

Residents of Deulwada in Arambol have sought action from the Forest Department following repeated sightings of a leopard in the locality and the disappearance

of five dogs over the past

15 days.

According to local resident Chandrakant Harmalkar, the latest incident occurred around 3 am last week. “It climbed a cement staircase to the first floor, where a pet dog was sleeping, and attacked it,” he said. A wooden plank placed across the staircase fell during the incident, waking the family. By the time they switched on the lights, the leopard had fled with the dog.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Harmalkar said at least five dogs have disappeared from the locality over the past two weeks, and residents believe they were killed by the animal.

Residents, particularly those returning home late at night from work, urged the Forest Department to capture the big cat.

Harmalkar said that last year a leopard was trapped in a cage at Nanoskarwada after preying on a calf and a dog.

The Forest Department had captured the leopard using a dog as bait.

Deulwada is situated at the foothills, providing easy access for wild animals from nearby forested areas.

Last week, a gaur (Indian bison) reportedly damaged chilli and other crops in

the area and was also spotted crossing the road by motorists. Residents have appealed to the department to capture the animal and ensure the safety of people and domestic animals.