2k sqm land for Vithal-Rakhumai Bhavan in Pandharpur, says CM

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Monday said

the state government has identified 2,000 sqm of land for the proposed Goa Vithal-Rakhumai Bhavan

in Pandharpur.

Sawant said that the building would likely be

inaugurated during the

next ‘wari’.

He also announced that the government has purchased a 4,000 sqm plot in Ayodhya, where Goa Ram Niwas will be constructed to provide accommodation for Goan devotees visiting the holy city in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Chief Minister launched and handed over financial assistance under the Scheme for Assistance to Registered Warkari Dindis of Goa to those undertaking the annual Pandharpur wari.

Financial assistance ranging from Rs 1 lakh to

Rs 5 lakh was provided to 36 registered warkari dindis undertaking the pilgrimage.

Around 3,500 warkaris are officially registered in Goa, though the warkari community in the state exceeds 5,000 members.

Every warkari group must have a minimum of 40 members to qualify for

financial assistance.

Addressing warkaris gathered at Kala Academy, Sawant said he was happy to note that more than 3,000 warkaris from across

Goa have registered to participate in the Ashadhi Wari, continuing the tradition

of devotion, discipline

and unity.

Sawant said that the government remains committed to preserving and strengthening the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage through initiatives such as the Warkari Dindi Assistance Scheme, Ekadash Teerth Corridor, Mukhya mantri Devdarshan Yojana and the proposed Goa Vithal-Rakhumai Bhavan in Pandharpur.

The Pandharpur Wari is an 800-year-old annual pilgrimage in Maharashtra.

Millions of devotees, known as warkaris, walk to the temple town of Pandharpur to offer prayers to Lord Vithoba.

The pilgrimage culminates on Ashadhi Ekadashi.