Haaland halts Samba moves

His double helps Norway beat Brazil 2-1 and enter quarterfinals

Erling Haaland produced a clinical masterclass as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Brazil squandered a golden opportunity to take control when Bruno Guimarães saw an early penalty saved by Ørjan Nyland, while Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Endrick were all denied by Norway’s resilient defence and inspired goalkeeper.

After surviving sustained Brazilian pressure, Norway struck decisively in the closing stages. Haaland powered home a towering header in the 79th minute before sealing victory with a thunderous left-footed drive from outside the box in the 90th minute.

Neymar pulled one back from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time, but it proved too little, too late as Norway completed a famous upset and sent Brazil crashing out in the Round of 16.