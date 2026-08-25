Flu cases surge in Goa, doctors urge rest

Rise in infections forces parents to keep children away from school

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji: Flu cases in Goa this year have almost doubled compared to 2025, with paediatricians and physicians reporting a sharp surge in viral fever, cough, cold, throat infections, and other flu-like symptoms among both children and adults.

Porvorim-based paediatrician Dr Pinky Paliencar of CMS Multi Speciality Hospital said the increase was based on confirmed flu cases reflected in tests, including nasal swabs, carried out by doctors.

“We saw very few cases in 2024 and a huge number in 2025. This year we are seeing twice the number of cases than that seen in 2025,” Dr Paliencar said.

She clarified that the figure includes viral flu cases seen across all age groups and is not limited to children.

“Infected children are passing on the virus to their parents and grandparents,” she said.

The rise in infections has forced many parents to keep their children away from school for several days to recover from high fever, severe sore throats, and body pain.

Parents reported sudden symptoms in their children, including earaches, headaches, runny noses, and high temperatures, prompting extended absences from classes to ensure full recovery and prevent spreading the illness to siblings and classmates.

Dr Sushma Kirtani, a newborn, child, and adolescent consultant based in Panaji, noted that clinics statewide are seeing an influx of patients suffering from viral fever, cough, throat irritation, abdominal pain, loose motions, and vomiting.

She emphasised that viral throat infections are currently far more common than bacterial ones.

“Fever and throat pain do not automatically mean that the child needs antibiotics,” Dr Kirtani said, stressing the importance of rest, hydration, and fever control.

She advised parents against self-administering antibiotics and urged them to keep sick children at home for at least 48 hours until the fever subsides. Children recovering from lingering coughs should wear masks and sit separately when returning to school.

Paediatrician Dr Varsha Amonkar stated that paediatric outpatient departments (OPDs) are operating at full capacity. She pointed out that multiple viruses are circulating, with H1N1 appearing to be predominant, aided by humid weather and close contact among schoolchildren.

Dr Amonkar recommended rest, adequate hydration, symptomatic treatment, proper handwashing, and mask-wearing to curtail transmission.

Dr RG Wiseman Pinto confirmed that influenza and other viral infections, including dengue, are currently prevalent. He similarly advised symptomatic children to stay home from school and wear masks in public spaces.

Senior pulmonologist Dr Anil Mehndiratta noted a “huge increase” in viral infections among adults and senior citizens as well. Speaking about the strain of H1N1, he said it cannot be confirmed without specific testing.

Because these tests are expensive, they are typically reserved for acute cases or hospitalised patient, he said.

Dr Mehndiratta cautioned against unnecessary antibiotic use, emphasising that confirmed influenza cases should be treated with appropriate antiviral medications instead.