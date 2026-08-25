3 kids, 80-yr-old man traced during Saptah fair

NT Reporter

Vasco

Vasco Police traced three minor children reported missing during the annual Saptah Fair and reunited them with their families, while an 80-year-old man who went missing in the crowd was also traced and reunited with his family.

The Saptah Fair, which began last week, attracts thousands of visitors from Goa and neighbouring states. With nearly 1,000 stalls spread across the festival area, the large crowds can result in people, particularly children and senior citizens, getting separated from their families.

Under PI Vaibhav Naik, Vasco Police set up a control room opposite the Damodar Temple to assist people who have lost

family members or belongings. The three children were traced and handed over to their families after proper verification.

Police personnel deployed across the fair, including those positioned at vantage points and towers, also helped locate missing persons and bring them to the control room, where announcements were made to reunite them with their families.

In one case, an 80-year-old man went missing in the crowd. He did not have a mobile phone or any identification with him. After his family approached the police, teams searched the crowded festival area and traced him before reuniting him with his family.

Police also rescued three minor boys from Maharashtra who were found begging while posing as mannequins. They were subsequently lodged at the Child Shelter Home, Apna Ghar, Merces, for their safety and care.

Vasco Police also assisted visitors in recovering lost keys and other valuables. These were kept near the control room until their owners were identified. Senior citizens were also assisted, while suspected persons moving around the festival area were detained and verified as a precautionary measure.

No theft incident was

reported during the festival period, according to the

police.

The police deployment included personnel stationed across the festival area and at vantage points and towers, with the control room serving as a point for handling missing-person reports, recovered belongings and other assistance sought by visitors.