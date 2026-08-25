Valpoi 1st major gauge stn to cross 100-inch mark

NT Reporter

Panaji

Valpoi has crossed the 100-inch rainfall mark, recording 2,543.7 mm of rain since June 1, making it the first of the major rain-gauge stations to cross the three-digit rainfall mark. Widespread rainfall over the past two days has helped the state’s overall monsoon deficit ease to 29.8 per cent on Monday.

Dharbandora, with 2,485.6 mm, is the next closest station, followed

by Sanguem with 2,400.6 mm and Quepem with 2,221.5 mm. Dharbandora is about 54 mm short of the 100-inch mark.

The latest IMD rainfall statement shows that, between June 1 and August 24, Goa has received 1,797.6 mm against the normal 2,562.2 mm. The state received an average 17.8 mm on Monday, against the normal 16.2 mm, resulting in a 9.6 per cent surplus for the day. North Goa received 20.4 mm and South Goa 15.4 mm.

Valpoi’s seasonal total of 2,543.7 mm translates to 100.14 inches. It received 24.2 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday.

The highest 24-hour rainfall recorded at any station during August this year was substantially higher than Monday’s rainfall at Valpoi. The August peak was 54.4 mm at Dharbandora on August 16, followed by 52.8 mm at Valpoi on August 19.

Monday’s rainfall was widespread rather than intense. IMD reported light to moderate rain at most places and categorised the southwest monsoon as “normal over Goa” during the preceding 24 hours.

The improvement in the deficit comes after weeks of rainfall shortage. North Goa continues to have a higher seasonal deficit at 34.9 per cent, compared with 25.2 per cent in South Goa.

IMD has forecast light

to moderate rainfall from August 24 to 30.