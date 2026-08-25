HC seeks proof of action on removal of illegal hoardings

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a suo motu public interest litigation concerning illegal hoardings along state and national highways, the High Court has directed the authorities concerned to file a detailed, jurisdiction-wise list of illegal hoardings still standing in village panchayats and municipal areas across the State.

The Court ordered the respondent authorities to map existing hoardings according to the relevant local bodies — whether village panchayats, such as Old Goa, Chimbel, Sancoale and Chicalim, municipal councils, such as Mormugao Municipal Council, or municipal corporations.

The Court also directed that clear photographic evidence of each offending structure be placed on record to facilitate direct, enforceable orders for demolition and removal against defaulting authorities.

The High Court observed that before issuing any blanket removal directions, counsel for the municipal councils and panchayats concerned must be identified and served to ensure prompt compliance.

The matter has been listed for hearing in September, when the Court will review the compliance reports and verify the updated list of unauthorised hoardings across the State.

The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress made by local authorities in removing illegal hoardings and placards along the state’s major traffic arteries.

The Court had noted that despite its September 12, 2024, order directing local bodies across Goa to ensure removal of hoardings and placards along poles and those falling in the line of sight on national highways, no compliance affidavits had been filed by the concerned panchayat secretaries or municipal authorities.

The matter, involving a suo motu writ petition against the All Goa Hoarding Owners Association and a related petition by Bandhagit Nadaf, focuses on the aesthetic and safety hazards posed by unauthorised signage on National Highway-66 and National Highway-4A. The Court observed that despite orders issued nearly two years ago on September 12, 2024, many local bodies have failed to provide official confirmation of their enforcement activities.

The Court had also asked the amicus curiae to submit photographs and other material showing hoardings or placards along the highways to help it ascertain whether its directions have actually been complied with.