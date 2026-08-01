Fourth lowest July rainfall in last 15 years in Goa

Panaji: Goa has recorded its fourth lowest July rainfall in the last 15 years, despite a late revival of the southwest monsoon during the month, with the state ending July with a 34 per cent rainfall deficit.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that Goa received 690.4 mm of rainfall during July against the normal 1,047 mm, highlighting another season of below-normal rainfall punctuated by brief spells of intense showers.

According to IMD’s area-weighted rainfall statement, the state received 1,293.6 mm of cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 31, against the normal 1,961 mm, resulting in a 34 per cent departure from normal.

North Goa remained the worst affected, receiving 1,169.6 mm against the normal 2,000.7 mm, a 41.5 per cent deficit, while South Goa received 1,403.2 mm against 1,926 mm, reducing its deficit to 27.1 per cent.

The July figures place 2026 among the driest Julys recorded since 2011. IMD’s 15-year monthly extremes data shows only 2017 (603.1 mm), 2012 (616 mm) and 2018 (679 mm) recorded lower July rainfall than this year’s 690.4 mm.

The wettest July on record during the period remains 2024, when the state received 1,994.8 mm, including an all-time record 24-hour rainfall of 360.8 mm on July 8, 2024.

Based on IMD observations, Goa recorded around 20 rainy days during July this year, well below the climatological average of 26.7 rainy days for the month. The shortfall of nearly a week of rainy days reflects the increasingly erratic monsoon pattern, with prolonged dry spells punctuated by short periods of intense rainfall instead of widespread, evenly distributed showers.

The month also witnessed unusually warm conditions. According to IMD’s monthly extremes, the highest maximum temperature during this month was 33.5°C, recorded on July 14, underscoring the frequent warm and humid conditions experienced even during the peak monsoon season. The all-time July maximum temperature record of 33.5°C was recorded on July 1, 2014, while the lowest July minimum temperature ever recorded remains 20.5°C on July 1, 1912.

In contrast, June had ended with 603.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 914 mm, leaving the state with a 34 per cent deficit. The month recorded only 17 rainy days, four fewer than the climatological average of 21.2 rainy days, despite widespread showers during the final week.

An analysis of the IMD›s daily rainfall graph indicated that around 15 days during July recorded moderate to heavy rainfall, while the remaining days witnessed light rainfall or prolonged breaks in monsoon activity.

The IMD attributed the recent revival of rainfall to favourable synoptic conditions, including the persistence of the offshore trough along the west coast and a depression over central India, which enhanced moisture inflow towards the Konkan region. However, rainfall activity over Goa remained weak during the last 24 hours before the month›s close.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall over North and South Goa through August 6, with heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph likely at a few places from July 31 to August 2.