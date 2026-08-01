‘Session duration could be extended, if needed’

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Stating that Assembly sessions should be longer, state legislative Assembly Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar on Friday indicted that the forthcoming monsoon session of the House could be extended if need be.

“At least one session of the year should ideally be of 30 days to give members enough time to participate and raise issues,” he added, pointing out that the state legislative assemblies across countries, on an average, meet for about 30 days a year.

The monsoon session of the Assembly will be held for three days, from August 31 to September 2.

The Speaker said the current session could be extended if required, as many members favour a longer sitting. “However, there is now short period available (before new Assembly is elected),” he noted.

Opposition parties have condemned the session duration of only three days, stating that the limited period does not give the Opposition MLAs enough time to debate public issues.