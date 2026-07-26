‘Free Umar Khalid’ placard sparks tension in Panaji

NT Reporter

Panaji/Mapusa

Tension prevailed in

Panaji on Saturday after police detained a youth during a celebration rally at Azad Maidan marking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The incident began around 6.30 pm when a youth, identified as Danish, was seen holding a placard that read ‘Free Umar Khalid’. Police intervened and detained him for inquiry after he refused to reveal his identity.

Activists raised concerns over the detention, saying it amounted to dictatorship. “Just carrying a poster, the youth was detained. Tomorrow it can happen with anyone,” said an activist.

The activists later held a protest outside the police headquarters, demanding Danish’s release.

The situation turned tense after BJP youth wing members reached the spot and questioned police about the action being taken against the youth and his sympathisers.

BJYM members also questioned the protesters over the placard supporting Khalid and sought verification of their identities, leading to verbal arguments between activists and BJP supporters.

Police later detained activist Sudeep Dalvi, who was allegedly supporting Danish. Dalvi was also reportedly involved in a confrontation with BJP youth wing members outside the police headquarters.

Subsequently, BJP members staged a sit-in protest outside Panaji Police Station, demanding the arrest of Danish and Dalvi. The youth wing members called off the protest after police assured them that appropriate action would be taken and an FIR would be registered against the two activists.

Meanwhile, a group under the banner of Citizens of Mapusa lodged a complaint with Mapusa police seeking an inquiry into a youth protest held at Lohia Garden on July 24. The complaint alleges that slogans including ‘Free Umar Khalid’ were raised and placards bearing the slogan were displayed during the gathering.

The citizens held a peaceful protest and submitted a written complaint to Mapusa PI Navin Desai, seeking action against those who participated in the meeting.

In the complaint, the locals asked police to verify whether the protest had obtained the necessary permissions and whether any slogans, speeches, banners or placards displayed during the gathering violated any provisions of law or had the potential to disturb public order.

They also urged police to identify the organisers and participants, examine CCTV footage and other electronic evidence, and take appropriate legal action if any cognisable offence is disclosed during the investigation.