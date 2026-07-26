The new global race for scientific talent

MITHIL FALDESAI

The recent decision of 2025 Nobel laureate in Chemistry, Omar M. Yaghi to leave the United States and establish an Artificial Intelligence-assisted Materials Discovery Institute at Tsinghua University in Beijing has become one of the most discussed developments in the scientific community. Yaghi pioneered Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), porous crystalline materials with remarkable applications ranging from carbon capture and clean energy to harvesting drinking water directly from the atmosphere.

The rise of Tsinghua University reflects this changing landscape. In the QS World University Rankings, Tsinghua climbed from 25th in 2024 to 14th in 2027. Rankings naturally fluctuate, but the broader trend reflects China’s sustained investment in research, advanced infrastructure, international collaboration and determined efforts to attract world-class scientists.

History offers a powerful reminder that the movement of great scientists can transform the destiny of nations. During the 1930s, as fascism spread across Europe and the World War II unfolded, the world’s greatest scientific minds sought refuge in the United States. Scientists such as Albert Einstein, Enrico Fermi, and many others found new research homes at universities including Princeton, Berkeley, Chicago and Columbia. Their discoveries revolutionised physics, chemistry, mathematics, engineering and medicine, helping the United States emerge as the world’s leading scientific power for much of the twentieth century.

History now appears to be entering another chapter. As leading scientists increasingly choose research destinations in Asia, particularly China, the global centre of scientific excellence may once again be shifting towards nations that combine long-term vision with sustained investment in research, talent and innovation. The question India must ask is simple: why are we not the destination of choice for any scientists, including our own scientific diaspora?

I was reminded of this while speaking to a scientist of Goan origin who is internationally recognised and now leads research in Germany. He told me that he genuinely wished to return to Goa and join Goa University. He wanted to contribute to higher education in his home state while caring for his ageing parents.

Surprisingly, salary was never the issue. What mattered was being appointed at a level that reflected his international standing. At the time, the institutional framework could not accommodate him with the title of professor. Goa lost not just a potential faculty member, but an opportunity to bring global experience, international collaborations and a culture of high-quality research into its classrooms and laboratories.

One internationally respected scientist can transform an institution by opening new research directions, attracting funding, and inspiring students.. Yet this should not be seen as an argument against policies that protect opportunities for local scholars. Universities such as Goa University were established to serve the educational aspirations of the people of Goa. The answer, therefore, is not to weaken local representation but to create additional pathways for scientists of exceptional international standing.

This raises an important national question. Why should India not have a dedicated mechanism to welcome distinguished scientists of Indian origin working abroad? Such appointments could take the form of distinguished chairs, visiting

faculty positions, specialised research institutes or time-bound excellence programmes that exist alongside the regular recruitment process without reducing opportunities for local

candidates.

We proudly celebrate the achievements of our scientific diaspora, yet we rarely create flexible pathways for them to return and contribute to Indian universities. Welcoming internationally accomplished scientists should not be viewed as an act of

generosity or as a replacement for local talent. It is a strategic investment in India’s intellectual capital.

India has already taken important steps through initiatives such as the VAJRA Faculty Scheme, the VAIBHAV Fellowship, the Ramanujan Fellowship, the Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowship and the Scheme for

Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC). These programmes have strengthened collaboration with scientists working abroad. However, they are largely fellowship- or collaboration-based.

History shows that scientific leadership follows talent, and talent follows opportunity. India possesses one

of the world’s largest pools of scientific talent, both within the country and across its global diaspora, and now has an opportunity to build its own model. Whether that scientist comes back will depend not only on patriotism, but also on the opportunities we choose to create today.

(The writer teaches at Malikarujun College, Canacona)