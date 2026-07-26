Banana traders begin Mapusa ripening ops

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Banana traders at the Mapusa Sub-Yard Market have commenced operations at the newly built artificial ripening chambers

on Saturday.

The 60-tonne facility

uses an FDA-approved ripening process and became operational on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Traders inaugurated it by loading nearly two tonnes of green bananas into one of the four chambers. Former Mapusa Sub-Yard Market chairman Amey Natekar ceremonially broke a coconut to mark the commencement of operations.

A group of six trained traders will jointly manage the facility. One chamber will be filled each day until all four are operational, ensuring a continuous supply of naturally ripened bananas. The chambers maintain a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, with bananas expected to ripen within four days.

Natekar said the long-pending demand for a ripening chamber had finally been fulfilled, ensuring consumers received healthier and safely ripened bananas.

“Initially, the ripening chambers were handed over to a private agency for operation. However, due to a lack of coordination, the process was delayed and later discontinued. Following requests from traders, the market board permitted us to operate the facility,” he said. Natekar said traders had faced criticism over improper ripening methods, prompting the proposal for the 60-tonne facility.

“With the artificial ripening chambers now operational, the earlier chemical-based ripening methods will be completely stopped. The shelf life of bananas will also improve, and consumers will receive scientifically ripened, safe and better-quality fruits,” he said.

Trader Jotiba Naik, who is among those managing the chambers, said the facility would also benefit local farmers and other fruit growers who wished to use the service.

“The chambers will help reduce losses during transportation, as bananas can now be stored and ripened under controlled conditions,” Naik said.

He added that while green bananas would be ripened in the chambers, traders would continue using the traditional ‘batti’ method for velchi bananas.