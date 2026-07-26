Goa News

Zoology-based terminology project aims to develop 20K Konkani words

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nt

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Scientific and Technical Terminology Commission of Delhi under the Union Ministry of Education and the Goa Konkani Akademi have undertaken a project to develop scientific and technical terminology in various subjects, with the Zoology Basic Vocabulary Project now completed
after review.

A workshop on comprehensive zoology vocabulary has begun at the Konkani Akademi as part of the project, which aims to develop 20,000 words related to zoology. The ongoing workshop will cover about 3,000 words and the project will be launched through a workshop later this year, said Dr Ashok N Selwatkar, Controlling Officer (Academic), Terminology Commission,
Government of India.

Goa Konkani Akademi president Dr Purnanand Chari said the zoology-based technical terminology project would be of great help to the new national education system and the National Translation Commission, given the importance of
Indian languages.

He said the Goa Konkani Akademi intended to organise similar workshops and sessions in
the future.

Zoologists and linguists, including Dr Kiran Budkule, Dr I K Pai, Dr Gurunath Khanolkar, Dr Purnanand Chari, Sushant Naik, Dr Aditi Budkule and Dr Ashok N Selwatkar, have been invited to participate
in the workshop.

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