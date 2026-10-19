From handshakes to balcony waves, Rahul Gandhi draws crowds during Margao walk

Margao: A large crowd of Congress leaders, workers and supporters gathered along the stretch between Calconda junction and the Margao Cricket Club premises on Sunday to greet Rahul Gandhi, national Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition, during the concluding day of the Goy Rakhonn Yatra.

Braving the humid afternoon, hundreds of Congress members had assembled at the site from 2 pm to participate in the brief yatra, which marked the end of a month-long tour of Goa.

As Gandhi stepped out of his car near Calconda junction, supporters surged forward. Slogans and cheers erupted as people jostled to catch a glimpse of him, while those further back hurried along the roadside to keep pace with his walk.

For many supporters, the immediate aim was to get close enough to catch Gandhi’s attention rather than reach the venue. A wave in return or a quick handshake was enough as he made his way through the gathering.

Gandhi walked alongside the state Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar, Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakre and several other Congress leaders.

Party workers and supporters pressed closer in the hope of greeting him. Some tried to get past the police cordon to shake his hand, while others cheered as they moved through gaps in the security arrangements.

The enthusiasm extended beyond those lining the streets. Onlookers standing on balconies and at windows of roadside buildings waved to attract Gandhi’s attention. He repeatedly looked up and waved back, acknowledging people watching from above and from the edges of the crowded road.

Even as party leaders, security personnel and supporters moved along the route, Gandhi continued to turn towards those seeking his attention, making these exchanges a notable feature of the walk.

Nuvem Congress member Everson Vales said that People from Nuvem welcomed Gandhi with Congress flags, banners and posters.