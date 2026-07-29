‘Fungal infections top childhood skin disorders in Goa’

Study attributes high prevalence to hot and humid climate, poor awareness

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji: Fungal skin infections, fuelled by Goa’s warm and humid coastal climate, have emerged as the most common skin disorder among children, with a new study showing that infectious dermatoses account for more than half of all paediatric skin disease cases in the state.

Published in the Indian Journal of Paediatric Dermatology early this year, the study analysed skin disorders among 305 children aged from newborn to 14 years who attended the Dermatology Outpatient Department at Goa Medical College, Bambolim, between October 2022 and March 2023.

The researchers said the study was undertaken because childhood skin diseases vary across regions and Goa lacks recent epidemiological data. They noted that climate, hygiene, cultural practices and socioeconomic conditions significantly influence disease patterns.

Of the 305 children, 179 (58.7 per cent) were boys and 126 (41.3 per cent) were girls, while those aged six to below 14 years made up 56.4 per cent of the study population. Infectious dermatoses accounted for 163 cases (53.44 per cent), exceeding the 142 non-infectious cases (46.55 per cent).

Fungal infections were the leading infectious disorder, accounting for 85 cases, or 52.1 per cent of all infectious dermatoses. They were followed by parasitic infestations (31 cases; 19.01 per cent), bacterial infections (28 cases; 17.18 per cent) and viral infections (19 cases; 11.66 per cent).

Among fungal disorders, pityriasis versicolor was the most common, representing 55.3 per cent of fungal infections, while scabies accounted for 90.3 per cent of parasitic infestations. Impetigo was the leading bacterial infection and molluscum contagiosum the most common viral infection.

The research was conducted by Dr Tejas Satyawan Naik, Dr Tanmay Madan Kane and Dr Pankaj Shukla of the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy of the GMC.

The team attributed the high prevalence of fungal infections to Goa’s hot, humid climate, poor awareness about their contagious nature, the sharing of personal and household items, and poor compliance with treatment.

Among non-infectious dermatoses, eczematous disorders formed the largest group with 41 cases (28.8 per cent), followed by miscellaneous disorders (19 per cent) and papulosquamous diseases (15.4 per cent). Atopic dermatitis accounted for nearly 44 per cent of eczema cases.

Lichen planus and lichen nitidus were the most common papulosquamous disorders.

The study found fungal infections were most common among children aged three to below 14 years, while eczema predominated in infants younger than one year. Physiological skin conditions were most frequently seen during the neonatal period before infectious and inflammatory disorders became more prevalent with age.

Comparing Goa with other regions, the researchers said fungal infections are more common in humid coastal states such as Goa and Andhra Pradesh, while bacterial infections are more prevalent in drier northern states.

They suggested Goa’s comparatively lower bacterial infection rate may reflect higher literacy, better urban living conditions and improved hygiene.

The study concluded that infections and infestations remain the leading childhood skin disorders in Goa, with fungal infections accounting for the largest share. The researchers emphasised that many of these conditions are preventable through greater awareness, better hygiene and timely treatment, and said documenting Goa-specific disease patterns could help improve diagnosis, guide preventive healthcare strategies and reduce the burden of childhood skin diseases.