Sharmila powers to shot put gold

Becomes first Indian para athlete to top CWG podium; Shilpa Shyla wins bronze

Sharmila Dhankar scripted history by becoming India’s first para athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, overcoming a life marked by adversity to clinch the women’s shot put F57 title here on Monday.

The 40-year-old produced her season’s best effort of 9.81m to end India’s 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Compatriot Shilpa Shyla was awarded the bronze medal after an Indian protest led to a dramatic change in the standings. Shyla, who had initially finished fourth with a personal best throw of 7.26m, was upgraded after Nigeria’s Eucharia Iyiazi’s only valid attempt was ruled a foul following an official review.

A visibly emotional Shyla celebrated the medal upgrade alongside Sharmila, giving India a historic double podium finish in the event.

Sharmila’s achievement was made even more remarkable by the challenges she overcame. Her left leg was affected by polio at the age of two, and she later survived an abusive marriage before rebuilding her life with the support of her family.

The Haryana athlete began her para athletics journey in 2020 after encouragement from her husband Ajit Singh. Under coach Tek Chand, she quickly rose through the ranks, winning the National Championship within a year and emerging as one of India’s leading F57 shot put and discus throw athletes.

OVERVIEW

Sharmila Dhankar became India’s first para athlete to win a CWG gold medal

Sharmila won the women’s shot put F57 event with a season’s best throw of 9.81m

India’s previous para-athletics medal wait at the CWG stretched back 20 years

Shilpa Shyla won the bronze medal after an Indian protest resulted in a review of the standings

Shyla’s personal best throw was 7.26m

Nigeria’s Eucharia Iyiazi was initially placed third before her only valid mark was ruled a foul after review

KEY FEATS

Sharmila won gold at the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship earlier this year

She had finished fourth at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Sharmila Dhankar won her first CWG medal 20 years after India’s last para-athletics medal at the Games

Sharmila took up para athletics only in 2020, but reached the CWG podium within five years

THE FIGHTER

Sharmila’s left leg was affected by polio when she was two years old

She overcame an abusive marriage before restarting her life with family support

Sharmila started her para athletics career in 2020 after encouragement from her husband Ajit Singh

Coach Tek Chand has guided Sharmila during her rise in para athletics

Preeti assures India of second boxing medal

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar assured India of their second boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games with a commanding unanimous-decision victory over Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde in the women’s 54kg quarterfinal, here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Indian, boxing in blue, dominated throughout the contest to register a 5-0 win and advance to the semifinals, thereby guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal. This will be the first CWG medal for Preeti who had won bronze at the Hangzhou Asiad in 2022.