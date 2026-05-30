Girish back as GPCC chief ahead of 2027 assembly polls

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a major organisational overhaul ahead of the crucial 2027 Goa assembly elections, the Congress high command on Friday removed

Amit Patkar as president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and brought back seasoned party loyalist Girish Chodankar to lead the party’s revival mission in the state.

The sweeping revamp announced by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal was long awaited in Goa’s political circles, with the Congress clearly

signalling a return to experienced hands

as it gears up for a direct battle against the

ruling BJP.

Chodankar, a former GPCC chief and a senior AICC functionary, has been appointed GPCC president with immediate effect, replacing Patkar, who had headed the party since 2022.

In a balancing act aimed at uniting factions within the party, Congress also appointed three working presidents – M K Shaikh, Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa and Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira – while senior leader Datta Naik has been named treasurer.

The high command also unveiled a new committee structure to sharpen the party’s election preparedness. Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao has been appointed chairman of the Campaign Committee, while South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes will head the Manifesto Committee.

Veteran leader and former chief minister Francisco Sardinha has been named chairman of the Co-ordination Committee, with Sunil Kawthankar as co-chairperson.

The reshuffle is being viewed as a major course correction by the Congress after growing internal discontent over the party’s organisational performance and inability to aggressively counter the BJP government on key issues. Sources within the party said the leadership change was aimed at energising booth-level workers and strengthening coordination ahead of the high-stakes assembly polls.

Significantly, the AICC, while replacing Patkar, publicly appreciated his contribution as outgoing GPCC president, indicating an attempt to avoid further factional tensions within the state unit.

Political observers say the return of Chodankar – known for his organisational grip and close connect with the central leadership – marks the Congress’ attempt to rebuild its grassroots structure and project a more aggressive opposition image in Goa. The Congress has been struggling with defections and internal instability in recent years despite retaining pockets of influence in South Goa.

With barely months to go before the political atmosphere intensifies for the 2027 polls, Friday’s overhaul is being seen as the Congress’ biggest gamble yet to stage a comeback in Goa politics.