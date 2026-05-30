Gill seals the deal for Titans

Shubman Gill produced a batting masterclass with a majestic century as Gujarat Titans overpowered Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 to storm into their third Indian Premier League final in five seasons here on Friday.

Chasing a daunting 215, GT made short work of the target, reaching 217 for three in 18.4 overs, riding on a match-winning 167-run opening stand between Gill (104 off 53 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (58 off 32 balls). Sudharsan’s dismissal came in unusual fashion as he was out hit wicket for the second successive match.

Earlier, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the contest with a sensational 96 off 47 balls, helping RR post 214 for six after opting to bat on a used surface.

Sooryavanshi, who played fearless strokes against the pace attack, struck a remarkable straight six off a 153 kmph Kagiso Rabada delivery. Ravindra Jadeja contributed 45 not out before retiring hurt and returning later to remain unbeaten on 38.

Rajasthan looked well placed but faltered in the death overs, while GT’s top order ensured a clinical finish to set up a summit clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Sunday.