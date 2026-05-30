SC Virabhat move on

NT Reporter

Curtorim

SC Virabhat defeated Rumba United 3-2 to advance into the next round of the 9-a-side Curtorim Interward Football Tournament organised by Sporting Club of Virabhat at St Alex Church ground, Curtorim.

Ryce Fernandes opened the scoring for SC Virabhat in the 15th minute after receiving a pass from Lourdes Fernandes. Joshua Mascarenhas equalised for Rumba United in the 20th minute as the teams went into halftime locked 1-1.

In the second half, Ryce Fernandes scored again in the 40th minute before Vivon Fernandes added another goal two minutes later to make it 3-1. Rumba United reduced the margin through Alynier Fernandes in the 45th minute but failed to find the equaliser. Ryce Fernandes was awarded the man of the match award by Jose Castanha.