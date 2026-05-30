FC Goa storm into finals

NT Reporter

Mapusa

FC Goa moved into the final of the GFA Under-16 Division I League after registering a comfortable 3-0 win over Cortalim Villagers SC at Duler Stadium, Mapusa on Friday.

After a goalless first half, FC Goa broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through Shlok Govekar, who put his side ahead with a well-taken finish. The second goal came in the 68th minute when Aaryav Da Costa doubled the advantage, giving FC Goa greater control of the match.

Aryan Lingudkar then added the third goal in the 77th minute to seal a convincing win and confirm FC Goa’s place in the final.

Cortalim Villagers SC tried their best to mount a comeback, but FC Goa held firm in defence and managed the game well to see out the victory.