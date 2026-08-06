GFP suspends alliance talks with Congress

Open for coalition to defeat BJP: GPCC chief

Panaji: Upset over the narrative that party chief and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai was not cooperating with the Opposition MLAs, Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Wednesday suspended alliance talks with the Congress.

The Goa Forward Party clarified that it has not severed ties with Congress, but suspended talks to focus on strengthening the party across all 40 constituencies in the state.

Stating that their primary agenda was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Goa Forward Party’s PAC held a meeting at its party office in the city. The meet was attended by Sardesai.

The PAC members expressed frustration over allegations levelled by Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao that Sardesai failed to attend a meeting of Opposition MLAs at the assembly complex in Porvorim on Monday despite receiving a message.

“It was a fake narrative intentionally to project Sardesai as villain, to show that Sardesai is not cooperating with the Opposition MLAs,” said a PAC member during a press briefing.

As part of its strategy to strengthen the GFP, the party announced that its president will visit all 40 constituencies, covering one constituency per day, alongside an induction programme for youth leaders.

Prior to the upcoming assembly session, Sardesai will visit five constituencies in the Kushavati district to meet women, youth and farmers, understand their concerns and raise them during the session. Following the assembly session, GFP plans to cover eight constituencies in Salcete, four in Mormugao and four in Ponda taluka, before moving on to the constituencies in North Goa.

Meanwhile, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said that the Congress remains open to holding talks with any party aiming to defeat the BJP. “We are not stopping alliance talks. Whoever thinks that BJP has to be defeated, we are ready for talks. Goans don’t want this government. Even BJP sympathisers want Goans to unite. On that hope, for the sake of Goans, we are ready for talks,” said Chodankar.