Indian Navy sink NEROCA

Roshan, Muhammed net a goal each in 2-0 win

Imphal: Indian Navy registered their first win of the Durand Cup with a commanding 2-0 victory over NEROCA FC in a Group D encounter on Wednesday.

The Sailors seized the initiative in the 23rd minute when Vijay Marandi’s chipped through ball sent Roshan Panna clear. The forward rounded goalkeeper Penand Singh before calmly slotting into an empty net.

The Navy side continued to dominate after the interval, controlling the midfield through patient passing and disciplined movement. Their second goal arrived in the 65th minute when E. Muhammed Inayath skipped past two defenders before his attempted cross sailed over the backtracking goalkeeper and into the far corner.

NEROCA’s best chance came in the 82nd minute, but Sridarth fired over from close range following a goalmouth scramble, allowing Navy to seal a victory.