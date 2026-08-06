Ameya excels in Euro chess

Panaji: Goa’s International Master Ameya Audi produced a consistent run of performances during his European chess tour, registering three top-five finishes across tournaments in France and Spain.

Ameya finished fifth with six points from nine rounds at the 400 Blows International Open in Montauban, France, and repeated the feat with six points at the 30th Jean-Claude Loubatière Festival in France.

He then secured 16th place with 6.5 points from nine rounds at the Granada Chess Open in Spain, finishing among the leading players in a field of 353 participants from 48 countries.