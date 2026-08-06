Sports

Ameya excels in Euro chess

nt
nt

Panaji: Goa’s International Master Ameya Audi produced a consistent run of performances during his European chess tour, registering three top-five finishes across tournaments in France and Spain.

Ameya finished fifth with six points from nine rounds at the 400 Blows International Open in Montauban, France, and repeated the feat with six points at the 30th Jean-Claude Loubatière Festival in France.

He then secured 16th place with 6.5 points from nine rounds at the Granada Chess Open in Spain, finishing among the leading players in a field of 353 participants from 48 countries.

Share This Article
Previous Article Indian Navy sink NEROCA
Next Article Raia SC lift Custodio Memorial Cup

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -

You Might Also Like