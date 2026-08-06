Raia SC lift Custodio Memorial Cup

They outclass FC Siolim 2-0 in the final; Joyson Gauncar shines with a brace

Raia: Raia SC outclassed FC Siolim 2-0 to win the 53rd Custodio Memorial Cup, with Joyson Gauncar scoring both goals in the final.

The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute when Joyson found the net with a neat finish past FC Siolim goalkeeper Prajot Fadte after the hosts had responded strongly to an early scare.FC Siolim had threatened as early as the second minute but Saideep Pomburphekar failed to capitalise from a promising position. Raia gradually settled into the contest and nearly opened the scoring through Velito Cruz before Joyson struck.

Raia remained in control after the break and extended their lead in the 65th minute when Joyson completed his brace to put the result beyond doubt.

Raia comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to secure the title on home soil.

Joyson capped an outstanding performance by winning the Man of the Final award and also claimed the first scorer award.

Sneeden Vaz was named the youngest player of the tournament, while Dalesh Pednekar received the best forward award. Velito Cruz was adjudged best midfielder, Lavanya Shirodkar was named best defender and Jack Madeira won the best goalkeeper award.

The final was graced by the presence of Vijay Sardesai, Francisco Sardinha, Inacina Pinto, Roque Mascarenhas, Fr Peter D’Souza and other dignitaries.