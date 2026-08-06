Laxman likely to replace Agarkar as chief selector

New Delhi: Former India batter VVS Laxman is emerging as the frontrunner to replace Ajit Agarkar as chairman of the BCCI selection committee after the latter’s extended tenure ends next month, according to a media report.

Agarkar, whose original term ended in June, was given a three-month extension and was expected to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, a controversy surrounding reports of Rohit Sharma’s retirement during India’s ODI series in England has reportedly altered the situation.

According to a national daily, reports before the second ODI suggested that Rohit’s international career would end after the series. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later stated that Rohit would continue to play as long as he remained in the team’s plans, reportedly without consulting the chief selector, leading to speculation over Agarkar’s future.

The report said some BCCI office-bearers are considering appointing Laxman, who is currently Head of Cricket at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, as the next chief selector. It added that senior players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be more receptive to Laxman’s views.

The final decision is likely to be taken at the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting in September.