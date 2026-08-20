GIDC takes up road, drainage and water works across 19 ind estates

Traffic safety and road management measures are also being implemented

Panaji: The Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) on Wednesday said that major infrastructure works were being undertaken across industrial estates to improve roads, drainage, water supply, traffic management and other civic infrastructure.

The works are being carried out in the industrial estates of Verna, Tuem, Kundaim, Madkai, Pilerne, Sancoale, Bicholim, Bethora, Honda, Kakoda, Cuncolim, Canacona, Colvale, Mapusa, Shiroda, Tivim, Panchwadi, Sanguem and Pissurlem.

“The works were aimed at improving connectivity, strengthening essential services, enhancing industrial amenities and addressing the needs of industries and entrepreneurs,” said GIDC chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

The works include road upgrading through white topping, hot-mix surfacing and reinstatement of damaged internal roads. They also include construction and strengthening of stormwater drainage systems, roadside drains and cross-drainage infrastructure to improve internal mobility and prevent waterlogging within industrial estates. At the Verna Industrial Estate, roads are being constructed for newly developed plots in Phase IV. At Tuem Industrial Estate, GIDC is constructing approach roads and drainage systems for newly approved industrial plots, developing solid waste management infrastructure, laying DI water supply lines and constructing underground sumps.

Ground-level reservoirs are under construction at the Kundaim and Madkai industrial estates.

Traffic safety and road management measures, including the installation of traffic signs, directional boards, road markings and other road appurtenances, are also being implemented across nearly all estates.