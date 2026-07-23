‘Goa has potential to emerge as key Israel tourism hub’

Diana Fernandes

Margao

Israel Ministry of Tourism’s Director of Marketing, India, Amruta Bangera, who is currently in Goa,

said the state has the potential to become one of Israel’s biggest tourism hubs, with opportunities extending beyond faith-based travel to leisure and MICE tourism.

She also said discussions have been held on establishing direct flights between Goa and Tel Aviv.

“Goa has the potential to become one of the biggest hubs. That’s the kind of potential Goa has. Goa is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated locations,” Bangera told The Navhind Times.

She said the opening of Manohar International Airport had strengthened the state’s prospects. The Israel Ministry of Tourism had held talks with Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte in December to strengthen tourism cooperation between the two destinations.

During the meeting, the ministry conveyed its interest in establishing a direct air link between Goa and Tel Aviv. Khaunte had expressed willingness to facilitate the process, saying the connection would help enhance two-way travel.

Bangera said Mopa airport was well suited for such a service.

“The new airport has a lot of slots available with preferred timings, which makes it easier for an airline to have its flights. The minister is also very supportive in this regard. With airports like Mumbai and Delhi there are issues for slots and they are overly crowded, which is not the case in Goa. In many ways Goa has the potential,” she said, adding that three airlines were interested in starting flights from Mopa.

Referring to the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia, Bangera said it had affected the tourism market, but the ministry remained hopeful that the destination would regain momentum because Israel offered more than faith-based tourism.

“The Holy Land pilgrimage to Jerusalem never goes empty. But beyond the Holy Land pilgrimage, there is growing

interest in leisure, MICE, culinary and nightlife activities,” she said.