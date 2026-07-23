Calangute’s Poriat stadium set for high-quality `15 cr makeover

NT Reporter

Calangute

Calangute is set to receive a major sports infrastructure upgrade with the redevelopment of the Poriat Football Stadium under a project estimated at Rs 15 crore.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said the project,which aims to create modern sporting and recreational facilities for residents, would be executed in phases through multiple tenders to ensure specialised and high-quality development.

“The first phase, valued at Rs 9 crore, has already been awarded and will cover the primary construction of the stadium. A second tender, estimated at Rs 7-8 crore, will include technical works such as the installation of a natural grass turf, plumbing, drainage systems, fencing and four high-intensity floodlight towers,” said Lobo.

As part of the development, a children’s park worth approximately Rs 75 lakh and walking tracks around the stadium will also be created. It will provide villagers with a safe and accessible space for recreation and exercise away from the busy commercial areas, he said.

“The Calangute panchayat will be responsible for maintaining the parks and ensuring cleanliness and discipline within the premises,” said Lobo.

Addressing the long-standing parking challenges in the area, he said the project includes the creation of 108 parking spaces.

He said that a proposal has also been made to develop a Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility on land owned by the Tourism Department. The proposed parking facility will be managed by the panchayat, which will levy a nominal parking fee on tourists to ensure the infrastructure remains well maintained, organised and financially sustainable.

The proposed stadium will have a seating capacity of 1,800.

The facility will feature state-of-the-art changing rooms, separate shower areas for athletes, a conference hall and public restroom facilities.

It will also accommodate a wide range of sporting disciplines, including badminton, squash, table tennis, chess, basketball, cricket, volleyball and beach volleyball.