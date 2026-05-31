Goa holds very special place in every Indian’s heart: PM

NT Reporter

Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, in a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day, said Goa holds a “very special place” in the heart of every Indian, highlighting its rich blend of heritage, spirituality, music, cuisine and biodiversity, along with its historic temples and churches.

The Prime Minister extended greetings to the people of Goa on Statehood Day, describing the occasion as a moment of pride that celebrates the state’s unique identity, vibrant culture and contribution to India’s development.

“Goans have excelled across sectors such as education, medicine, entrepreneurship, arts and sports, while the state’s maritime traditions, tourism and cultural outreach have strengthened India’s global presence,” Modi said while praising the warmth and hospitality of Goans.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister urged the state to work towards building ‘Viksit Goa’ that contributes to ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. “Goa has the potential to emerge as a global model for sustainable, innovation-led growth, including in clean energy, marine economy and cultural preservation,” he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the state’s growing sports potential, recalling the successful hosting of the National Games in 2023 and an Ironman event, and said Goa could emerge as a leader in beach games.

Modi said his visits to Goa over the years, including spending Diwali with naval personnel off the Goa-Karwar coast and attending the 550-year celebrations of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in 2025, have deepened his admiration for the state and its people.

Commending the BJP-led state government headed by Pramod Sawant, he said Goa has made notable progress across sectors. The PM mentioned the ‘Swayampurna Goa’ initiative, aimed at empowering local communities and strengthening grassroots governance, and the role of ‘Swayampurna Mitras’ in ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare.

He assured continued support from the Centre, stating that significant assistance has been provided across infrastructure, healthcare, housing, tourism, education and livelihoods.

He said projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore have been sanctioned in the past year, including highways, tourism infrastructure, irrigation, higher education and urban development, creating new opportunities for growth and employment.

Expressing confidence in Goa’s future, Modi said the state will continue to achieve new milestones and wished prosperity and progress for its people.